Europe would not survive an end of the rule of law, Luxembourg says

Jean Asselborn (left) said that Europe will not digest the end of the rule of law.. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 19 — An end of the rule of law would mean the end of Europe, Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn warned today, days before EU leaders are set to discuss a deepening dispute over the rule of law in Poland at a summit in Brussels.

“Europe will not digest the end of the rule of law. Europe will die from such a development... Europe has been built on democracy, liberty, respect - and the rule of law,” Asselborn told reporters before a meeting of EU European affairs ministers in Luxembourg.

“We have to realise this, not only the members that respect the rule of law but also in places where the thinking is that the rule of law is not that important. If you challenge the rule of law, you do it for a reason. And this reason is the retention of power.” — Reuters