US, Canadian warships sailed through Taiwan Strait last week

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey sailed through the Taiwan Strait last week with a Canadian warship. — Picture by Kryzentia Weiermann/US Navy via Reuters

TAIPEI, Oct 17 — A US and a Canadian warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait late last week, the US military said today, at a time of heighten tension between Beijing and Taipei.

“The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducted a Taiwan Strait transit in cooperation with Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) Halifax-class frigate, HMCS Winnipeg, October 14-15, 2021.” it said.

“Dewey’s and Winnipeg’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific.” — Reuters