WHO's Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation was working with leaders on making 40 per cent coverage a reality. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, Oct 13 — World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today urged countries and companies controlling the supply of Covid-19 vaccines to prioritise supply to the vaccine sharing programme Covax in order to meet vaccination targets.

“We’re working with leaders to support the prioritisation and planning that’s needed to make 40 per cent coverage a reality with aggressive and ambitious action,” he said at a media briefing. — Reuters