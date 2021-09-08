Covax vaccine 2021 delivery target cut to 1.425b doses

Reasons for the cut include export restrictions on key supplier Serum Institute of India (SII). — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, Sept 8 —The Covax vaccine-sharing facility will likely receive 1.425 billion doses of anti-Covid-19 shots from donor countries this year, down from a July estimate of 2 billion, the Gavi Vaccine Alliance said today.

Reasons for the cut include export restrictions on key supplier Serum Institute of India (SII), Gavi said in a joint statement with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the World Health Organisation and Unicef.

Manufacturing problems at Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca as well as delays in the regulatory review of shots developed by US biotech firm Novavax and China’s Clover Biopharmaceuticals were further limiting factors, the organisations said. — Reuters