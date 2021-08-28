Tropical Storm Nora intensifies into hurricane, NHC says

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Nora has intensified into a hurricane, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said today.

The center of Nora is expected to approach the southwestern coast of Mexico later on Saturday and pass very near the coast of the states of Jalisco and Nayarit by Saturday night, the agency said. It is then expected to approach and move into the Gulf of California on Sunday and Monday.

According to the latest NHC advisory, Nora was located 230 miles (370 km) south of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). — Reuters