MUAR, Dec 22 — A senior citizen lost RM399,832 after being deceived by a “phone scam” syndicate which accused him of being involved in money laundering.

Muar police Chief, ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz, said the 67-year-old retiree received calls from individuals posing as an insurance agent, a police officer and a public prosecutor.

In a statement today, he said the victim was instructed to file an online police report and open a new bank account for a purported Bank Negara investigation. He was also told to transfer RM400,000 into the new account.

“After completing the transaction, he was once again instructed to transfer money for a ‘guarantee payment’ and ‘legal fees’. The victim became suspicious after checking his new account and discovering his money had been depleted, with a balance of only RM168.

“He has lodged a police report. The case is now being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating,” he said

Raiz also advised those familiar with online fraud tactics to warn their family members about such scams. — Bernama