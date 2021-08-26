Japan hospitalises first Paralympics participant with Covid-19

TOKYO, Aug 26 ― A foreign participant in the Paralympic Games in Japan has been hospitalised with non-severe symptoms of Covid-19, Kyodo News said today, citing the Games' organising committee.
It is the first hospitalisation of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which opened on Tuesday.
Hospitals in Japan treating Covid-19 patients have usually reserved beds for people showing severe symptoms.
The national government and the Tokyo Metropolitan government appealed on Monday to hospitals in the capital to accept more Covid-19 patients.
Less than 10 per cent of coronavirus patients are hospitalised in Tokyo, and the low level of admissions has added to public frustration with the government's Covid-19 response, undermining voter support for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. ― Reuters