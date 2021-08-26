Japan hospitalises first Paralympics participant with Covid-19

A man wearing a protective mask stands in front of the second Paralympic flame cauldron at Ariake Yume-no-Ohashi Bridge, a day after the official opening of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, in Tokyo August 25, 2021. ― Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 26 ― A foreign participant in the Paralympic Games in Japan has been hospitalised with non-severe symptoms of Covid-19, Kyodo News said today, citing the Games' organising committee.

It is the first hospitalisation of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which opened on Tuesday.

Hospitals in Japan treating Covid-19 patients have usually reserved beds for people showing severe symptoms.

The national government and the Tokyo Metropolitan government appealed on Monday to hospitals in the capital to accept more Covid-19 patients.

Less than 10 per cent of coronavirus patients are hospitalised in Tokyo, and the low level of admissions has added to public frustration with the government's Covid-19 response, undermining voter support for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. ― Reuters