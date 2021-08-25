US Supreme Court requires Biden to revive Trump-era 'remain in Mexico' immigration policy

Migrants queue at the El Chaparral border crossing point to seek asylum in the US, in Tijuana, Mexico February 19, 2021. ― Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 ― The US Supreme Court yesterday rejected President Joe Biden's bid to avoid reinstating an immigration policy implemented by his predecessor, Donald Trump, that forced thousands of asylum seekers to stay in Mexico awaiting US hearings.

The court, with three liberal justices dissenting, rejected the Biden administration's effort to block a Texas-based judge's ruling requiring the government to revive Trump's “remain in Mexico” policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) programme.

The brief order by the justices means that US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's ruling now goes into effect.

The court's decision referenced its 2020 ruling that thwarted Trump's bid to end a programme introduced by Democratic former President Barack Obama that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants ― often called “Dreamers” ― who entered the United States illegally as children.

Both cases concern whether the government followed the correct legal process in unwinding a previous administration's policy.

Biden, who has sought since taking office in January to reverse many of Trump's hardline immigration policies, rolled back the MPP programme. Republican-led Texas and Missouri challenged the Democratic president's move. ― Reuters