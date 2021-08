The government’s coronavirus task force also reported 19,536 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MOSCOW, Aug 25 — Russia today reported 809 coronavirus-related deaths, close to a record one-day high set earlier this month amid a surge of cases blamed on the Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations.

The government’s coronavirus task force also reported 19,536 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. — Reuters