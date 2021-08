The two leaders said it was important to prevent instability spilling into neighbouring countries from Afghanistan. ― Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Aug 25 — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in a phone call today to step up efforts to combat the threats of “terrorism” and drug trafficking from Afghanistan, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders said it was important to prevent instability spilling into neighbouring countries from Afghanistan, the Kremlin said in a readout of the call. — Reuters