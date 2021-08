Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga added that about 60 per cent of the public will be fully vaccinated by the end of September. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 25 — Japan already has enough Covid-19 vaccines to provide booster shots if such a decision is taken, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said today after announcing an expansion in a state of emergency to more prefectures.

Suga added that about 60 per cent of the public will be fully vaccinated by the end of September. Japan has yet to make a third round of vaccinations an option, but he said there was already a supply to do so. — Reuters