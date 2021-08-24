US adviser Sullivan says has not heard Biden discuss any firings over Afghanistan

US citizens and their families board a flight to the United States at Ramstein Air Base, Germany August 23, 2021. ― US Air Force/Airman Edgar Grimaldo/Handout via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 ― US President Joe Biden's national security adviser yesterday said he had not heard the president discuss any plans to fire, reassign or ask for the resignation of any White House or US officials over the situation in Afghanistan.

“I have not heard him say so,” Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House, when asked if Biden had plans to take disciplinary action against US officials after the Taliban's lightning-fast takeover of the country this month.

Biden has repeatedly defended his decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan, and said he took responsibility for making the decision to end the 20-year war.

Biden has said that the Taliban’s march into Kabul unfolded more quickly than anticipated, raising questions about a possible intelligence failure.

Sullivan said Biden was considering whether to extend his August 31 deadline for withdrawing US forces from Afghanistan, amid mounting pressure to do so from Britain, France and other US allies.

He said US officials were in daily contact with the Taliban and US allies about the issue, but saw substantial progress in the military operation to evacuate US citizens, people from third countries and vulnerable Afghans.

“The president will make his own determination,” he said. ― Reuters