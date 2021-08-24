UK's Johnson pleads with G7 at emergency Afghanistan talks

Boris Johnson said his ‘first priority is to complete the evacuation of our citizens and those Afghans who have assisted our efforts over the last 20 years’ in remarks released before the meeting. — Geoff Pugh/Pool via Reuters

LONDON, Aug 24 ― British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will today chair emergency online talks with G7 counterparts over the Afghanistan crisis with the race to evacuate those fleeing Kabul top of the agenda.

But Johnson also said the leaders of the world's top economies should have an eye on the “next phase” for Afghanistan once the high-stakes withdrawal is complete.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Monday that Johnson would “try to raise the prospect of seeing if the United States will extend” the deadline for evacuations from Afghanistan, a move the Taliban warned would lead to “consequences”.

US President Joe Biden has set an August 31 deadline for the chaotic airlift organised by thousands of temporarily deployed US troops, but has left the door open to an extension if needed.

Johnson spoke to Biden ahead of the meeting, with the two leaders agreeing “to continue working together to ensure those who are eligible to leave are able to,” according to extracts released by Downing Street.

But a spokesman for the Taliban, Suhail Shaheen, told Sky News that the hardline Islamist group would not agree to any extension, calling this a “red line”, with any delay viewed as “extending occupation”.

“If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations ― the answer is no. Or there would be consequences,” Shaheen said.

The UK defence minister warned that the evacuations from Afghanistan's capital could only be maintained beyond August 31 if led by the US.

France has also called on Washington to push back the deadline.

Johnson said his “first priority is to complete the evacuation of our citizens and those Afghans who have assisted our efforts over the last 20 years” in remarks released before the meeting.

But he also said the G7 had to “look ahead to the next phase”, when it would be “vital we come together as an international community and agree a joint approach”.

Johnson will call on G7 leaders to step up support for refugees and to restate their “commitment to safeguarding the gains made in Afghanistan over the last 20 years ― in particular on girls' education and the rights of women and minorities,” said his Downing Street office.

“Together with our partners and allies, we will continue to use every humanitarian and diplomatic lever to safeguard human rights,” Johnson said.

Britain has evacuated almost 6,000 people since the operation began last week, including British nationals, embassy staff and Afghan nationals who helped British forces during the war.

It has deployed 1,000 soldiers to aid its airlift efforts, and is pushing for longer to get out everybody who qualifies.

Britain currently chairs the G7, which also comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. ― AFP