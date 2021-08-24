Pentagon says no change in plan to complete Afghan evacuation by Aug. 31

Members of the UK Armed Forces rest as they continue to take part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport, Afghanistan August 23, 2021. — LPhot Ben Shread/UK MOD Crown/Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 — The Pentagon said today there had been no change so far in its plan to complete its evacuation operation for Afghanistan by the end of the month and that it intends to withdraw US troops by then.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Pentagon believes it has the ability to get all Americans who want to leave Afghanistan out by Aug. 31.

“We’re absolutely still aiming towards the end of the month,” Kirby said, while adding that the Pentagon may need additional bases to house evacuees from Afghanistan. — Reuters