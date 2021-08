Britain registered 40 deaths today, compared to 49 the day before. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 23 — Britain reported 31,914 new cases of Covid-19, government data showed today, while a further 40 people were recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive test.

The data compared with 32,253 cases reported yesterday and 49 deaths. — Reuters