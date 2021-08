A US Air Force security forces raven in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 20, 2021. ― Reuters pic

KABUL, Aug 23 — The Taliban will not extend an Aug. 31 deadline for Western forces to leave Afghanistan, two sources in the Islamist group told Reuters today.

The sources, however, said no Western government or official had approached the Taliban to extend the deadline. — Reuters