Evacuee children wait for the next flight after being manifested at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul August 19, 2021. — Picture courtesy of US Marine Corps/Handout via Reuters

AMMAN, Aug 23 — Jordan has agreed to allow 2,500 Afghan citizens to pass through the kingdom as they fly to the United States, the foreign ministry said today.

It did not say when the arrangement, agreed with Washington on humanitarian grounds, would come into force. — Reuters