Indonesia to allow restaurants, shops to reopen in Jakarta, Bali

Children gather at a street-food shop at the Muara Baru neighborhood, amid the the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) disease in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 14, 2021. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Aug 23 — Indonesia will from today start to allow the partial reopening of restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship in some areas, including in the capital Jakarta and the holiday island of Bali, President Joko Widodo said today.

Places of worship and restaurants will be allowed to operate at 25 per cent capacity while shopping malls will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity in those areas, the president said during a virtual press conference.

Since a peak of new infections of Covid-19 in Indonesia on July 15, new cases have fallen 78 per cent, he added. — Reuters