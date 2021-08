The country reported 737 additional fatalities over the past two days, raising its coronavirus death toll to 8,277. — Reuters pic

HANOI, Aug 22 — Vietnam reported 11,214 coronavirus infections today with most of the cases detected in Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong province.

The country reported 737 additional fatalities over the past two days, raising its coronavirus death toll to 8,277, Vietnam’s ministry of health said. — Reuters