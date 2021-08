People take metal scavenged from houses destroyed by last week's 7.2 magnitude quake to a recycler in Les Cayes, Haiti August 21, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Aug 22 — The death toll from the major earthquake that struck Haiti on Aug. 14 has risen to 2,207, and 344 people are still missing, the Caribbean country’s civil protection authority said today.

Some 12,268 people were injured in the magnitude 7.2 quake, while nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed and over 77,000 damaged, the authority said on Twitter. — Reuters