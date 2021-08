A Pentagon spokesman said the 18 aircraft, including from United, American Airlines, and Delta, would not fly into Kabul . — Picture courtesy of US Marine Corps/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 — US President Joe Biden’s administration said today that commercial aircraft would be used to help ferry people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan.

A Pentagon spokesman said the 18 aircraft, including from United, American Airlines, and Delta, would not fly into Kabul but would be used to transport people who have already been flown out of Afghanistan. — Reuters