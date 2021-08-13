US ships more than 560,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Caribbean countries

The US government has said it would buy 500 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccines to distribute to 92 low and lower middle-income countries and the African Union. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 ― The United States has started shipping nearly 569,000 Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses to member countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the US State Department said yesterday.

The shipments, part of a planned donation of 5.5 million doses to the 15-member grouping, would arrive at Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago yesterday, and at Barbados today, the department said in a statement.

The US government has said it would buy 500 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccines to distribute to 92 low and lower middle-income countries and the African Union. ― Reuters