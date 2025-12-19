KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Non-Work-Related Accident Scheme (Lindung 24/7), which was passed by the Dewan Negara yesterday, is targeted to be implemented by the first quarter or by the end of the second quarter of 2026, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R Ramanan said today.

Speaking at a press conference after completing his first official working visit to the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) Tower, Ramanan said he is committed to ensuring the scheme is implemented directly, smoothly and effectively.

“As the new human resources minister, I am committed to ensuring that the scheme, which has been approved by the Dewan Negara, is implemented in a direct, seamless and effective manner.

“The amendments to the Act were introduced yesterday and are intended for the benefit of workers, to protect them in the event of accidents occurring outside working hours,” he said.

Ramanan said the scheme is expected to benefit more than 10 million active contributors from the formal sector through the implementation of the non-work-related accident scheme.

Lindung 24/7 provides comprehensive protection to workers without time limitations, including coverage for accidents and unforeseen incidents that may affect their well-being outside official working hours.

The ministry previously said that the scheme not only enhances protection for workers and their families but also helps ease pressure on the public healthcare system by ensuring accident victims continue to receive financial and rehabilitation support.