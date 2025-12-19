GEORGE TOWN, Dec 19 — Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, described the press as both a guardian of integrity and a vital bridge between cultures, indispensable for building informed, cohesive communities.

He emphasised that the media is a crucial partner in realising the Malaysia Madani vision, advancing it through the promotion of good governance, transparency, the sharing of knowledge and social harmony.

“For Malaysia, the media remains a vital pillar of public life. In the age of big data, generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) and borderless communication, the world needs responsible journalism, narratives that elevate our shared humanity, a deeper commitment to truth, fairness and dignity,” he said.

Anwar delivered this message in a recorded speech for the 58th Annual Conference of the World Chinese Language Press Institute at the Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery here today.

The conference was officiated by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and attended by Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai.

The two-day conference is hosted by the Penang-based newspaper Kwong Wah Yit Poh in conjunction with its 115th anniversary.

Anwar remarked that the gathering at the Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery, hosted by the historic

Kwong Wah Yit Poh, symbolises the resilience and cultural contribution of Chinese-language media in Malaysia.

He also noted that since its founding in 1968, the World Chinese Language Press Institute has been instrumental in upholding press freedom, strengthening professional standards and fostering collaboration among Chinese-language media worldwide.

Speaking on technological progress, the Prime Minister observed that AI is rapidly transforming the media landscape, fundamentally changing how information is both created and shared.

“It offers opportunities to boost efficiency and reduce costs, while also requiring deeper reflection on ethics, responsibility, and the evolving role of Chinese-language media in a rapidly changing technological landscape,” he said.

Anwar also highlighted the legacy of Kwong Wah Yit Poh, describing it as one of the world’s oldest surviving Chinese newspapers, which has endured colonial rule, periods of conflict, transitioning to self-governance, and now the digital revolution.

He added that Malaysia is ready to enhance cooperation with Chinese-language media worldwide. Such partnerships, he said, are important to strengthen regional information networks, foster deeper cultural understanding, and contribute to a more enlightened global community. — Bernama