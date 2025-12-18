JITRA, Dec 18 — A Thai man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking 331 kilogrammes of drugs, worth almost RM11 million, into the country.

Muhammad Chemudo, 37, nodded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Nor Syaliati Mohd Sobri.

However, no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine in the forest area around Durian Burung, in the Padang Terap district, at 7am last December 9.

The charge, framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952, carries the death sentence or life imprisonment upon conviction.

Muhammad was also charged in the same court with self-administration of amphetamine and methamphetamine by injecting the drug into his body in the toilet of the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division Office, Padang Terap District Police Headquarters at 9.25pm on the same day.

He pleaded guilty to the charge, and the court set April 21 for mention for the appointment of a Thai interpreter.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nasruna Anhar Nordien, while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama