Japan issues highest risk alerts in Hiroshima due to torrential rains

A passerby holding an umbrella walks in the heavy rain in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan August 12, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo. ― Kyodo via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, Aug 13 ― Japan today issued the most serious level 5 risk alerts in the western prefecture of Hiroshima, citing unprecedented rains in the region and imminent risk of floods and other disasters.

Japan Meteorological Agency issued the warning, adding in a statement that the rain front could stay over the country for about a week.

Yesterday, hundreds of thousands of residents of Nagasaki and other parts of Kyushu island in southwest Japan were asked to evacuate to avoid floods and the risk of landslides caused by torrential rain.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's office set up a disaster control centre on Friday to handle potential disasters.

“Torrential rains could continue in regions around western Japan,” Suga said. ― Reuters