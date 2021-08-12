US FDA set to authorise Covid-19 vaccine boosters for immunocompromised patients, says report

According to a report, the US Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorise a third booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people with weakened immune systems. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 12 ― The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorise a third booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people with weakened immune systems, NBC News reported yesterday.

The health agency will amend the emergency use authorisations for the two vaccines as soon as today to allow immunocompromised people to get an additional dose, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The agency is closely monitoring data as it becomes available from studies administering an additional dose of the authorised Covid-19 vaccines to immunocompromised individuals, FDA spokesperson Abby Capobianco said in a statement.

“The FDA, along with the CDC, is evaluating potential options on this issue, and will share information in the near future,” Capobianco said.

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel will meet tomorrow to review data on booster doses in immune compromised individuals. While there is no vote listed on the draft agenda for the meeting, the Federal Register entry said a recommendation vote is scheduled. ― Reuters