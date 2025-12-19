PUTRAJAYA, Dec 19 — Malaysia Airports continues to focus on expanding air connectivity while strengthening airport operational efficiency in anticipation of higher travel demand, said its managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani.

He said the initiative is part of the group’s preparations for Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026), with Malaysia Airports working closely with its airline partners to support network expansion, optimise flight schedules and enhance end-to-end operational efficiency across its airports.

“This collaborative approach helps ensure capacity, service levels and passenger flows are well aligned with growth, while delivering a smoother and more reliable travel experience,” he said in a statement today.

He said the airlines confidence in Malaysia’s aviation market remains strong and is reflected in the launch of new routes across the airport network in November and December 2025.

He said notable additions include Spring Airlines’ services from Shanghai to Kuala Lumpur, followed by Xiamen Airlines from Hangzhou to Kuala Lumpur.

He also said 9 Air commenced flights connecting Haikou to Kuching and Penang, while Hong Kong Express launched a new route from Hong Kong to Kota Kinabalu, TransNusa began services from Jakarta to Penang, and Loong Air operated charter flights from Shenzhen to Kuching.

He further noted that Batik Air Malaysia expanded its network with new services linking Subang to Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Namu, Kansai, Langkawi and Johor Bahru; Singapore to Ipoh and Penang; and a new route from Tashkent to Langkawi.

“These route additions strengthen Malaysia’s position as a strategic aviation hub in Southeast Asia and expand connectivity options for both business and leisure travellers,” he said.

Mohd Izani added that the growth in Malaysia Airports’ airline network is reflected in its passenger traffic performance.

“In November 2025, the local airport network recorded 8.7 million passenger movements, comprising 4.7 million international and 4.0 million domestic travellers, KLIA as the primary gateway handled 5.5 million passengers, while total movements including Istanbul Sabiha

Gokcen International Airport reached 12.9 million for the month,” he said.

He noted that with school holidays and festive celebrations approaching, a significant rise in both domestic and international travel is expected.

Mohd Izani also advised passengers to allow ample time for check-in, security and baggage drop-off, observe the 10 minute kerbside grace period, and use the MYAirports app and MyBorderPass for flight updates, navigation, and smooth immigration clearance. — Bernama