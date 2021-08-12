Haiti elections to replace slain president postponed to Nov 7

Supporters of Haiti's slain President Jovenel Moise protest against the presence of Haiti's National Police Chief Leon Charles, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti July 21, 2021. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Aug 12 ― Haiti's elections have been postponed to November 7, according to local media yesterday, following the killing last month of President Jovenel Moise, which plunged the country into political turmoil.

Documents apparently issued by the government that were circulated on social media on Wednesday disclosed the postponement of the presidential and legislative elections, as well as a constitutional referendum, which had previously been scheduled for September 26.

Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the documents. Haiti's electoral council did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Haiti's new prime minister, Ariel Henry, said in late July that the government planned to create conditions for the Caribbean nation to hold elections as swiftly as possible.

Western powers have encouraged Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, to elect new leadership as early as possible to give democratic legitimacy to the government. ― Reuters