Russia's Sputnik V shot around 83pc effective against Delta variant, says health minister

A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021.— Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MOSCOW, Aug 11 ― Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 is around 83 per cent effective against the Delta variant of coronavirus, lower than previously thought, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said today.

Authorities blamed a surge in coronavirus cases in June and July on the more contagious Delta variant and the population's reluctance to get vaccinated despite shots being widely available.

The vaccine's developers in June said Sputnik V was around 90 per cent effective against the Delta variant.

“The latest results show that effectiveness is around 83 per cent,” the TASS news agency cited Murashko as saying.

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Institute which developed the vaccine, said on Wednesday in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper that Sputnik V was safe and effective against all strains of the coronavirus.

Russia, which has a population of around 144 million, has approved four domestically produced vaccines. It has recorded almost 6.5 million infections since the start of the pandemic. ― Reuters