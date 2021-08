Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in July said Moscow planned to set up a special economic zone with no customs duties . — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MOSCOW, Aug 11 —Russia and Japan’s foreign ministers discussed plans for joint economic activity on the Russian-held southern Kuril islands that Japans lays claim to, Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement today.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in July said Moscow planned to set up a special economic zone with no customs duties and a reduced set of taxes on the island chain, during a visit to the islands that elicited a diplomatic protest from Tokyo. — Reuters