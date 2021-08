People queue at the Central Vaccination Centre as Thailand begins offering first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to at-risk groups amid the coronavirus outbreak in Bangkok July 26, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BANGKOK, Aug 7 — Thailand today reported 21,838 coronavirus cases and 212 deaths, both new records, data from the country’s Covid-19 taskforce showed.

The new cases brought total infections to 736,522 and total fatalities to 6,066 since the pandemic began last year. — Reuters