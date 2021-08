Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Aug 7 — Britain recorded 28,612 new coronavirus infections today, down from 31,808 a day earlier, and 103 deaths, higher than the 92 reported yesterday, official data showed.

The data also showed that 46,997,495 people have had a first dose of a vaccine and 39,210,356 have had two doses. — Reuters