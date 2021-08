Brunei’s Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Pehin Yusof addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, September 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Brunei Second Foreign Affairs Minister Erywan Yusof said today he will visit Myanmar in his new role as special envoy for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), although no date was set yet.

Erywan was appointed special envoy earlier this week to try to resolve the crisis in Myanmar by opening dialogue and overseeing humanitarian aid. — Reuters