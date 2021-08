The restrictions, including travel curbs, mall closures and curfews, will be expanded to 29 provinces from 13. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Aug 1 — Thailand today extended tighter containment measures in the capital and high-risk provinces until the end of August, government sources said, to slow the spread of Covid-19 as the country deals with its biggest outbreak to date.

The restrictions, including travel curbs, mall closures and curfews, will be expanded to 29 provinces from 13, the sources told Reuters.

