Finland to give Covid-19 vaccines to children at risk of severe infection

Children with Down Syndrome are seen as high-risk for contracting severe coronavirus infection. — Reuters pic

HELSINKI, June 30 — Finland’s capital Helsinki will begin giving Covid-19 vaccines to children aged 12 to 15 who are at risk of contracting a severe coronavirus infection, the city said today.

Organ transplants, cancers, immunological disorders and Down’s syndrome are considered as among the risk factors, according to the Finnish Health Institute.

According to data collected by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, 71.6 per cent of the 5.5 million Finns have now received one vaccination dose and 22 per cent two doses.

The Nordic nation has recorded 95,742 infections and 973 deaths due to Covid-19. — Reuters