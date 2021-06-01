Turkey eases Covid-19 measures, partly re-opens restaurants

A woman living in Deliler village near Elmadag receives the second dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine at her home in Ankara, Turkey March 3, 2021. ― Reuters pic

ANKARA, June 1 ― Turkey further eased measures meant to curb coronavirus infections yesterday including partially lifting a weekend lockdown and opening restaurants to a limited number of guests.

President Tayyip Erdogan said the lighter measures, in response to falling cases, would go into effect Tuesday. Under the new rules, nationwide daily curfews are delayed by an hour to 10pm.

Erdogan lifted virtually all social restrictions in March but backtracked in April when daily cases soared above 60,000, making Turkey briefly second globally. A partial lockdown was imposed from the end of April to May 17.

Turkey, with a population of 84 million, recorded 6,493 new coronavirus cases yesterday. ― Reuters