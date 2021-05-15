Macron says France has reached 20m first Covid-19 vaccine shots

File photo of French President Emmanuel Macron delivering a joint statement with Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez (not seen) before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France May 12, 2021. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, May 15 ― French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Twitter statement today that 20 million people in France had now received at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine, as the government tries to step up its vaccination campaign.

The French government had set itself a target to give a first injection to 20 million people by mid-May, after a slow start to its campaign several months ago. It has now opened up the vaccination programme to a broader number of people. ― Reuters