EU drug regulator begins real-time review of Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine

The EU is still assessing the Sinovac vaccine after human and animal trials. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

BRUSSELS, May 4 — Europe’s medicines regulator said today it has started a real-time review of Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine, based on preliminary results from animal and human trials that suggested the vaccine produces an immune response against the coronavirus.

Data on the vaccine, Covid-19 Vaccine (Vero Cell) Inactivated, will be assessed as they are made available to help speed-up potential approvals, the European Medicines Agency said. — Reuters