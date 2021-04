Houthi supporters shout slogans as they demonstrate against the US in Sanaa, Yemen May 15, 2018. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, April 17 — Yemen’s Houthi movement has attacked King Khalid air base in the Saudi Arabian city of Khamis Mushait with explosive drones, the Houthis’ military spokesman said on Twitter today.

There was no immediate comment from the Saudi government. — Reuters