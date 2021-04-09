Prominent Greek journalist shot dead by motorcycle gunmen, say police

A hearse is seen on the road where Greek journalist George Karaivaz was fatally shot in the Alimos suburb of Athens, Greece, April 9, 2021. — Reuters pic

ATHENS, April 9 — Two gunmen on a motorbike shot and killed a prominent Greek crime journalist near his home in Athens today, police said.

George Karaivaz, a veteran journalist for private broadcaster STAR TV, was well-known to Greek audiences for his coverage of law and order and police stories.

Police said Karaivaz was shot early this afternoon by two individuals on a motorbike who fired multiple rounds near his home in Alimos, in the south of Athens.

Gangland killings occur regularly in Athens but there were no immediate reports of a possible motive for today’s shooting. Homicide police rather than anti-terrorism officers were investigating, a police official said. — Reuters