Philippines reports record 382 coronavirus deaths

The health ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 812,760. ― Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MANILA, April 6 —The Philippines today recorded 382 novel coronavirus deaths, the largest single-day increase in casualties, after previously unreported fatalities were validated then added to its tally.

The health ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 812,760, after 9,373 infections were reported today. Deaths have reached 13,817. “There were 341 deaths prior to April 2021 that went unreported,” the ministry said. — Reuters