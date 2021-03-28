Blinken: Washington condemns China’s ‘baseless sanctions’ against US officials over Xinjiang

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses the media following the closed-door morning talks between the United States and China upon conclusion of their two-day meetings in Anchorage, Alaska March 19, 2021. ― Pool via Reuters

WASHINGTON, March 28 — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned yesterday that China’s tit-for-tat sanctions against two Americans in the growing dispute over Beijing’s treatment of Uyghurs were “baseless” and would only bring more scrutiny over the “genocide” in Xinjiang.

“Beijing’s attempts to intimidate and silence those speaking out for human rights and fundamental freedoms only contribute to the growing international scrutiny of the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang,” Blinken said in a statement.

He spoke out after China announced sanctions against two Americans, a Canadian and a rights advocacy body, in response to sanctions imposed this week by the two countries over Beijing’s treatment of the Uyghur minority.

Blinken called the sanctions on the two members of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom “baseless.”

At least one million Uyghurs and people from other mostly Muslim groups have been held in camps in China’s Xinjiang region, according to rights groups, who accuse authorities of forcibly sterilisuing women and imposing forced labor.

The European Union, Britain, Canada and the United States have sanctioned several members of Xinjiang’s political and economic hierarchy in coordinated action over the allegations, prompting retaliation from Beijing in the form of sanctions on individuals from the EU and Britain.

“We stand in solidarity with Canada, the UK, the EU, and other partners and allies around the world in calling on the PRC to end the human rights violations and abuses against predominantly Muslim Uighurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang and to release those arbitrarily detained,” Blinken said. — AFP