US says Myanmar military's violence against protesters is 'immoral and indefensible'

Demonstrators take cover behind a barricade during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar March 15, 2021. ― Reuters file pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

WASHINGTON, March 16 ― US State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said yesterday the Myanmar military's violence against protesters was “immoral and indefensible” after the country's bloodiest day since the February 1 coup.

Supporters of detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi took to the streets again yesterday despite the deaths of dozens of protesters on Sunday.

“The junta has responded to calls for the restoration of democracy in Burma with bullets,” Porter said.

“These tactics are a reminder that Burma's military conducted this coup for their own selfish gains and not to represent the will of the people.” ― Reuters