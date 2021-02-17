India offers to vaccinate all 95,000 UN peacekeepers

India offered a vaccine to all current UN peacekeepers serving all over the world. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 17 — India today offered a Covid-19 vaccine to all United Nations peacekeepers - nearly 95,000 troops in 12 missions around the world.

"Keeping in mind the U.N. Peacekeepers who operate in such difficult circumstances, we would like to announce today a gift of 200,000 doses for them," India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told a UN Security Council meeting on the coronavirus pandemic and conflict zones. — Reuters