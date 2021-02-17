Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

Britain pushes UN Security Council to call for Covid-19 vaccination ceasefires

Wednesday, 17 Feb 2021 10:50 PM MYT

Dominic Raab MP urged the council to swiftly adopt the ceasefire resolution. — Reuters pic
Dominic Raab MP urged the council to swiftly adopt the ceasefire resolution. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

NEW YORK, Feb 17 — Britain today proposed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would call for ceasefires to allow for Covid-19 vaccinations in areas of conflict around the world.

“Local ceasefires are going to be essential to enable life-saving vaccinations to take place,” Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the council. “This resolution and this council really has an opportunity help get vaccines distributed to the most vulnerable communities on earth.”

He urged the 15-member council to support the “swift adoption” of the resolution. — Reuters

Related Articles

In World