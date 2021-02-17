Britain pushes UN Security Council to call for Covid-19 vaccination ceasefires

Dominic Raab MP urged the council to swiftly adopt the ceasefire resolution. — Reuters pic Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

“Local ceasefires are going to be essential to enable life-saving vaccinations to take place,” Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the council. “This resolution and this council really has an opportunity help get vaccines distributed to the most vulnerable communities on earth.”

He urged the 15-member council to support the “swift adoption” of the resolution. — Reuters