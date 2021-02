NLD supporter holds up a picture of party co-founder Aung San Suu Kyi outside Myanmar's embassy after the military seized power from a democratically elected civilian government and arrested her, in Bangkok February 1, 2021. ― Reuters pic

YANGON, Feb 16 — Myanmar police have filed a second charge against former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, after the military deposed her and seized power in a coup on Feb. 1, her lawyer said today.

She has already been charged with importing walkie talkies, but lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told local media she was facing a second charge of violating the country’s National Disaster Law. — Reuters