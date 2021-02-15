Landslide in Indonesia’s East Java kills two, 16 missing

This aerial handout photo taken February 15, 2021 shows the damages from a landslide in Nganjuk, East Java province. — Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) handout pic via AFP

JAKARTA, Feb 15 — Two people were reported dead, 14 injured and 16 remained missing after landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains on Sunday hit Indonesia’s East Java province, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the emergency response unit at the Nganjuk Social Affairs Agency, rescuers retrieved two bodies and rescued two people in Nganjuk district.

“Heavy lifting equipment is currently on its way to the location. And 16 people are still not found,” the unit’s coordinator Aris Trio Effendi was quoted by state news agency Antara as saying today.

Effendi said the area with many residential houses is prone to landslides. At least 13 houses have been damaged.

According to him, at least 160 people have been evacuated.

Indonesia is frequently stricken by landslides and flash floods during the rainy season. — Bernama