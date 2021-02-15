China reports nine new Covid-19 cases vs seven a day earlier

An airline worker wearing a face mask waits to give passengers alcohol gel to wash their hands at Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, China’s central Hubei province February 12, 2021. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SHENZHEN, Feb 15 — China reported nine new coronavirus cases in the mainland for February 14, compared to seven a day earlier, the health commission said today.

Of the cases, eight were imported infections originating overseas, while one case was recorded in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

New asymptomatic infections, which China does not classify as confirmed Covid-19 cases, fell to 10 from 17 a day earlier.

China saw a resurgence of the disease in January, when a new cluster emerged in Hebei and later took hold in north-eastern Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces, in the country’s worst outbreak since March.

Authorities in these provinces introduced lockdowns, travel curbs and mass testing in a bid to contain the disease.

Data from recent days suggests that China has been able to avoid another full-blown Covid-19 crisis over the Lunar New Year Holiday.

As of yesterday, mainland China had 89,772 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,636. — Reuters