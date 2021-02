France said in a statement that people previously infected retain an immune memory that calls for only a single dose. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Feb 12 — French health authority Haute Autorite de Sante recommended today that only a single shot of Covid-19 vaccine should be administered to people who had been previously infected.

The HAS said in a statement that people previously infected retain an immune memory that calls for only a single dose.

“The single dose of vaccine will act as a reminder”, the health authority added. — Reuters